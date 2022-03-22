Whittier Trust Co. Buys 156 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

O opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

