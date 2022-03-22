Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Allegion stock opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.83 and a one year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

