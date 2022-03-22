Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $68,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

