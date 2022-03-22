Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.85 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.30.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
