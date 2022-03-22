Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $839.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WGO stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. 902,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

