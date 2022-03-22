Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.00.

Shares of WDAY opened at $242.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,428.40 and a beta of 1.38. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.64 and its 200-day moving average is $260.23.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Workday by 8.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 13.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

