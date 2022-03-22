Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 800 ($10.53) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Workspace Group to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 850 ($11.19) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.90) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.70) to GBX 920 ($12.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 920 ($12.11).

WKP stock opened at GBX 686.50 ($9.04) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.18. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 979 ($12.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 762.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 820.69.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

