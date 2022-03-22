WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $54.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

