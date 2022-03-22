Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.
Shares of XHR opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
