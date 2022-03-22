Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.