Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Yext by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $171,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.