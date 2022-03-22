York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.24. York Water shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 79,783 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $577.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.24.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,437,000 after acquiring an additional 68,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

