Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Constellium posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. 21,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,998. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.10. Constellium has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after acquiring an additional 238,294 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Constellium by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 546,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

