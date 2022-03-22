Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to report $8.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.78 billion and the highest is $9.03 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $9.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $36.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $36.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC opened at $446.60 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $307.31 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.82 and a 200-day moving average of $384.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

