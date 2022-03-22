Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post $2.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $2.82. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.70. The stock had a trading volume of 208,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.94 and its 200 day moving average is $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $144,602,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,687,000 after purchasing an additional 269,579 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,363,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

