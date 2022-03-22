Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.17. WideOpenWest reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOW shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

WOW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,733. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.03. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $787,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at $939,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 411.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 111,703 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 67.7% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

