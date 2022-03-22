Zacks: Analysts Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.31. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,962 shares of company stock worth $1,514,143. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CarGurus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,186.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

