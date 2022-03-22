Zacks: Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $480.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $426.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

