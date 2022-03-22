Zacks: Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Floor & Decor posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.68. 2,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.21. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after buying an additional 333,429 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,096,000 after buying an additional 132,949 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after buying an additional 206,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,218,000 after buying an additional 242,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

