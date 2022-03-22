Zacks: Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$2.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) to report ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.37) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.52) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galapagos.

A number of research firms have commented on GLPG. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 199.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth $794,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,006,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

