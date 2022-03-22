Zacks: Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$2.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) to report ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.37) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.52) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galapagos.
A number of research firms have commented on GLPG. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23.
Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.