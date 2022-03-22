Zacks: Analysts Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HEPA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,437. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

