Zacks: Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. OrganiGram reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.23. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

