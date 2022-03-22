Zacks: Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. OrganiGram reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OrganiGram.
OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.23. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.
