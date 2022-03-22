Zacks: Analysts Expect RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RenovoRx.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RNXT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,026. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $247,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $125,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

