Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will post $7.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.43 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $26.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $27.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,991. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

