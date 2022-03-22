Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Announce $5.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.44. Cigna reported earnings per share of $4.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $22.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.40 to $22.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $25.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

NYSE:CI opened at $243.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

