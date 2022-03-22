Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $45.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.52 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $187.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.69 million to $201.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $195.42 million, with estimates ranging from $181.20 million to $209.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

City Office REIT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. 126,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,866. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $767.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,056 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

