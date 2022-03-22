Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.74. American Express reported earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $192.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day moving average of $173.38. American Express has a one year low of $135.13 and a one year high of $199.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

