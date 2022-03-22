Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $488.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will post sales of $488.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.65 million and the lowest is $480.66 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $390.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

ARCC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,246. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. Ares Capital has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $23.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 47.73%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

