Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. Mission Produce posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AVO. Stephens dropped their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,238,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mission Produce by 392.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 391,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 53.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 225,995 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,479. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

