Zacks: Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) to announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.02.

PPG opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.