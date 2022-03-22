Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post $0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

WWW traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $23.71. 545,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 960,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.