Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Hold

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAN. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 775.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,521 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.