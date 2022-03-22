Zacks Investment Research Lowers Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) to Strong Sell

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

BRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 310,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts predict that Berry will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Berry by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Berry by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Berry by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Berry by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

