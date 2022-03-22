Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Zeepin has a total market cap of $315,504.53 and approximately $72,884.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.42 or 0.07091307 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.76 or 0.99762397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041030 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

