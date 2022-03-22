Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $179.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZBH. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.80.

Shares of ZBH opened at $121.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.52.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,611,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

