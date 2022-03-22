Zovio (ZVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.12. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15.

ZVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zovio by 1,292.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zovio by 173.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio (Get Rating)

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

