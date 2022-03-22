ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Declares — Dividend of $0.25

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. 3,425,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,050. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,726,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,695,000 after buying an additional 530,793 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,052,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,698,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 358,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,785 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

