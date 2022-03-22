ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CNET opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.51. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.