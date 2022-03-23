$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 44,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $897,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,452 shares of company stock worth $6,701,077. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $88,749,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 369.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,821 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $4,104,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $9,440,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.58, a PEG ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Vonage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.