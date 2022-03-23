$0.04 EPS Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.13. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 669.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 77,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.