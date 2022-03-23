$0.04 EPS Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.13. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 669.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 77,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.