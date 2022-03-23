-$0.05 EPS Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GPGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.03). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 333,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at $4,878,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,213. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06.

About GreenPower Motor (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

