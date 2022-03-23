-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

