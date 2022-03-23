-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). EverQuote posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 5,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $443.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.13.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin bought 52,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $768,301.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $152,525.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,180,611 shares of company stock worth $17,623,039 and sold 19,191 shares worth $297,236. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,019,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 274,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.