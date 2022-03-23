$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFLT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 382,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $513.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.28%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

