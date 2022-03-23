$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.39. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,678,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after buying an additional 229,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,594,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 175,991 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

