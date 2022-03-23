$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.52. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. 6,609,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,240,497. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

