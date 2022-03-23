$0.51 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.68. 124,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,139,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

