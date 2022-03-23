-$0.54 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.75. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

