-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.72). Atreca posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,960,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

BCEL opened at $3.38 on Friday. Atreca has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $127.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

