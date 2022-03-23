$110.15 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) will report sales of $110.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.69 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $103.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $445.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.63 million to $445.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $465.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $472.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAWS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. 169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $345.86 million, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 143.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,551 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 423,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lawson Products (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.