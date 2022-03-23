1,247 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.